Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss



Some great bands line up for this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival across various venues in Bognor Regis this weekend. Over four days between September 19 and 22, there will be no fewer than 117 different per-formances and events covering the Bognor Regis town centre, seafront, promenade bandstand and Norfolk Street with loads of great free events in venues such as the Regis Centre, Place St Maur, RAFA Club in Waterloo Square, the Claremont in Scott Street, The Lamb (Steyne Street) plus the Hothampton Arms in London Road.

Music at the Alexandra Theatre for this year’s festival includes:

Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm: The Young Un’s – The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff show.

Friday, September 20, 7.30pm: 3 Daft Monkeys plus 9pm: Blair Dunlop.

Saturday, September 21, 7.30pm: Alistair Goodwin Band plus 8.40pm: Oysterband.

Sunday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Jigantics plus 8.40pm: Lindisfarne.

BlakeFest 2019 hits the stage at Bognor’s Regis Centre on Saturday, September 28 from midday to 9 pm, with the BlakeFest Fringe running from Sunday to Sunday, September 22 to 29.

Tickets for Blakefest are £8 from www.alexandratheatre.org.uk and also available on 01243 861010.

Director Rachel Searle said: “BlakeFest is a unique cultural experience by the sea celebrating an eclectic and exciting mix of music, art and poetry, as well as offering a varied programme of talks, walks and workshops.

“Deploying an eclectic approach to its programming is at the heart of what we do, befitting of the talents of its figurehead William Blake.”

The festival is now in its seventh year.

All the World’s a Stage is the theme for Apuldram’s Autumn Fair and Festival of Flowers, a fund-raising event at St Mary’s Apuldram for the new St Mary’s Meeting Room and Community Centre, which is now up and running and ready to hire.

The theme is the theatre with designs based on opera to plays, ballets to rock ‘n roll – Shakespeare to Stravinsky.

It will be open to the public on Friday, September 20 from 10.30am-7pm; Saturday, September 21, 10.30am-6pm; and Sunday, September 22, 11am-5pm

The designers are Jose Morum-Poun and Tessa Cox, and it will bring together nearly 30 designs.

The Old Barn Freehouse Beer and Cider Festival takes place from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

To celebrate the autumn equinox, Peter Hall and his friends at the Old Barn in Felpham are holding a real ale and music festival. Locally brewed cask-conditioned ales, craft beer, a couple of West Country cask ciders and some premium German beer will be ready to sup. There will be live music on Saturday night from 8.30 with Triple-X.

Friday 12 noon-11pm; Saturday 12 noon-11pm; Sunday 12 noon-11pm.

The Old Barn Freehouse, 42 Felpham Road, Felpham, West Sussex, PO22 7DF

Tel: 01243 868899

Email: info@theoldbarnfelpham.com



Packed programme of one-nighters and children's shows at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch