Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Classical ballet takes centre stage when Vienna Festival Ballet Company performs at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis on Sunday, October 5 at 2pm and 5.30pm.

Vienna Festival Ballet are on a UK tour from October to December 2019, with their production of the timeless fairy-tale Snow White, based on the traditional Brothers’ Grimm story.

Spokeswoman Gill Mallek said: “Snow White’s journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror and a poisoned apple in pursuit of her Prince Charming will dazzle the whole family.

“Choreographed by Barry McGrath and set to an array of orchestrated pieces by composers including Faris and Gounod, the music was specially written for VFB’s production of Snow White. This classically rendered ballet was well received in the UK for the first time in 2013.

“Vienna Festival Ballet’s Snow White promises to be a delightful treat for all the family.”

Fun Palaces offers a day of free activities for all at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, October 6

Fun Palaces is an annual event focusing on culture at the heart of community and community at the heart of culture. Join Chichester Festival Theatre and other local organisations from 10am-4pm for a day of free activities at the CFT. Some events are bookable in advance. Check at the Welcome Desk on the day for new events and availability or visit cft.org.uk/funpalaces for the latest schedule.

Highlights include: Mini Backstage Tours: discover the theatre’s scene dock, wigs, wardrobe and dressing rooms; and craft activities with local company Creation Station.

Weald & Downland Living Museum is hosting a seasonal event with traditional working demonstrations.

The Autumn and Countryside Show will be on October 5-6.

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “The show combines traditional harvest celebrations with all the sights and sounds of the countryside, including a spectacular horticultural show and a fun dog show run by local dog trainers Mad About Dogs.

“The show will bring many of the traditional elements of a harvest celebration to life, including heavy horse displays, ploughing by vintage tractors and steam-powered threshing.”

The Butterfly Lion by Michael Morpurgo opens this Saturday in a new adaptation by Anna Ledwich in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre (October

5-November 15).

When Bertie is sent away from the African farm of his childhood to school in England, he leaves behind not only his beloved mother and the beautiful land, swarming with wildlife, but also his best friend – a white lion he rescued as a cub.

Bertie’s struggle to adjust to his new life in harsh, grey England is alleviated only by a chance friendship with the equally lonely Millie and his dreams of his treasured lion, now trapped in a French circus...

Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch