Family fun coming up in the Brighton and Worthing area

Cheshire Cats by Gail Young is the next production from the Rustington Players. Directed by Vinny Shepherd, it will run from Wednesday to Saturday, March 11-14 at 7.45pm at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB.

Follow the Cheshire Cats team on their emotional journey as they walk their way to fundraising success for Cancer Research through a London Moonwalk. Taken from the author’s own experience, Cheshire Cats is a cross between a girls’ night out and a serious mission to support a worthy cause close to many hearts.

Hilary (Nadya Henwood) Siobhan (Claire Mitchell) Yvonne (Laura Thornett) Vicky (Gail Pichaeli) and Maggie (Sarah Johnson) are attempting to hike thirteen miles across the capital. They are outrageously dressed as cats and each one has a personal reason for participating and a story to tell.

Cantatrice Voices are offering a springtime classical concert in venues including Steyning and Chichester. Choir director Zoe Peate said: “Cantatrice Voices are loving the music for their forthcoming concerts and have been working hard on their all classical programme which we are sure our audiences will enjoy. You will be enthralled, moved, excited and entertained on many levels as the music is so varied.” The concerts are: Saturday, March 7, 4pm –St Andrew & St Cuthman Church, Steyning, BN44 3YL; Friday, March 20 11.45am – St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT; Saturday, March 21, 4pm – St Nicholas Church, Church Lane, Worth, RH10 7RT. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus are promising something for everyone at their next concert.

The chorus, under the direction of Aedan Kerney, will perform popular and classical music including Josh Groban’s You Raise Me Up, Cy Coleman’s The Rhythm of Life, Haydn’s The Heavens are Telling, Karl Jenkins’ Adiemus, John Rutter’s For the Beauty of the Earth and Celtic Blessing, Ola Gjeilo’s The Ground and The Lord’s Prayer from David Fanshawe’s African Sanctus. The concert is on Saturday, March 7 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing. Tickets on 01903 762793

Theatre show Ask Me Anything will address questions teenagers have actually asked. The show is coming to The Old Market in Hove on March 8-9.

As spokeswoman Hannah Knox explains: “It’s a rare example of a theatre show for teenagers and it’s coming from The Paper Birds, a politically and socially engaged, female-led company who enjoys working with verbatim text. For this show they have asked teenagers around the UK to send them letters and ask them anything, and this show is their answer. Set in a 90s teenage bedroom, it explores themes such as mental health, suicide, motherhood and friendship.”

