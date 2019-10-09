Drama academy in Horsham to offer costly music and drama exams for free

Horsham’s Ariel Drama Academy is soon to provide free music and drama exams to select students.

The academy offers qualifications from major drama school LAMDA, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Its exams count towards UCAS points for university entry.

Since opening in April last year with only 20 students, the academy has tripled in size.

From January, some students will be able to take LAMDA exams for free.

The exams encompass speaking, performance, musical theatre, acting, reading, miming and Shakespeare.

Exams can be costly, starting from £37 for non-introductory assessments, going up to £161 for high-level Shakespeare and drama.

Ariel’s director Nicci Hopson said: “We are so delighted that the Horsham academy has been such a massive success.

“We are fortunate to have such dedicated tutors, who work so hard to ensure the quality of the work is of the highest standard.

“We teach over 780 students across Mid Sussex, and pride ourselves in being totally inclusive.”

Students have been involved in performances around the town, including school fêtes and most recently Sunday Funday in Horsham Park.

Ariel also takes students to see productions such as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Waitress in London’s West End.

Principal Ben Simpson said: “The students love these trips and it is so wonderful to see friendships blossom as a result of coming to our academy.”

Ariel’s next showcase will be at the New Bury Theatre in Hurstpierpoint.

Auditions are now open for their performance of Bugsy Malone, which will be staged at the Capitol next year.