Do we violate animals' rights by using and eating them?

Chichester Humanists have invited a speaker on veganism – a reflection of so many people taking up the challenge of Veganuary.

Spokesman Andrew Edmondson said: “Why do people choose veganism? Do other animals experience life? If so, does this give them a valid claim to basic moral rights? Do we violate those rights by using – and eating – other animals? Bring your questions and passion for critical thinking so that we can explore these questions through an interactive talk.

“Jeremy Hess is a rights-based animal advocate. He focuses on making videos highlighting the unique personalities of our animal cousins at FRIEND Animal Sanctuary as well as other sanctuaries internationally.

The meeting is on Tuesday, January 28 at Muchos Nachos, Crown Inn, 140 Whyke Road, Chichester, PO19 8HT. 7pm for a 7.30pm start. £3 entrance on the door. All welcome.

Chichester Humanists meet every fourth Tuesday of the month to socialise, debate and engage with interesting speakers on a wide range of topics. For more information ring Julian on 07845 121152 or visit www.WestSussexHumanists.org.uk.

