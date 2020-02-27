Crawley school brings Wizard of Oz to the Capitol

Crawley’s Holy Trinity CE School marks a couple of anniversaries as they take to the stage with The Wizard of Oz at the Capitol in Horsham this week.

As Phill Hall, Head of Music, explains: “When Holy Trinity School was opened by Her Majesty The Queen, the Wizard of Oz was only 30 years old! This year, join us to celebrate Holy Trinity’s 50th year while the Wizard of Oz turns 80!

“When Dorothy finds herself in a strange land, she meets new friends and goes on exciting adventures to find her way back home! Our young cast is exceptionally talented, building on the success of our previous show (We Will Rock You) which lead a number of our senior students to be accepted for top London Performing Arts colleges. Wizard of Oz will bring this success to a new generation of students.

Supported by a live orchestra, this will be a performance not to miss. Maybe you could see the West End superstar of the future.”

The shows are Thursday through to Saturday 29th 730pm with a Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm.

