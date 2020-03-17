Crawley’s Hawth Theatre is latest to shut its doors amid the coronavirus crisis

Crawley’s Hawth Theatre has closed its doors amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

A statement said: “Following the most recent official government recommendations regarding COVID-19, we regret to inform you that The Hawth Theatre will be closed from Tuesday 17 March until further notice. All events, classes, screenings, shows and any other activities scheduled to take place at The Hawth will be suspended from this time onwards.

“We understand that this decision comes as a disappointment, but ultimately we all want to protect the health and safety of our communities and we believe this is the correct decision to make.

“With regards to tickets and refunds, we are dealing with each show on an individual basis in consultation with the promoters and agents and for those of you with tickets, we will be in touch as soon as possible.. Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to understand the implications of this closure and to put the appropriate steps in place. We respectfully ask all customers to refrain from contacting our box office team or visiting the venue.

“It is currently unclear how long the theatre will need to remain closed, however we will be consulting with industry bodies and the government in the coming days and provide an update as soon as possible.

“For now, we would like to thank you for your understanding and patience, and to recognise the incredible efforts and support of our producers, partners and customers over this difficult period.”

