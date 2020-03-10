Crawley's Hawth ready to make history

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Treasure Island will make history for the Hawth in Crawley. The tale will be the venue’s first professional in-house production.

It will be brought to life on stage this spring in a brand-new adaptation produced and directed by The Hawth itself (Friday to Sunday, March 13-15, 7pm, Sat and Sun 3pm, The Hawth Studio)..The cast, director and innovative staging will transport you to the Admiral Benbow Inn and far beyond for a night of unforgettable adventure, the Hawth promises. As Dave Watmore, the show’s producer and general manager at the venue, says, the Hawth is best known for presenting work by other companies. Now comes the bold step of creating new theatre of its own for the first time in its 30-year history.

“We have collaborated and worked in partnership with theatre companies in the past, and of course we have presented some of the best performances on the touring circuit for the last three decades. All these experiences have taught us so much, and now feels like the right time to create some-thing ourselves, putting all our experiences into a top class production that we can call our own. That is very exciting – for this show and for the future of the theatre.

“Treasure Island will be directed by Sarah Slator and features a superb cast of actors including Hazel Monaghan, Simon Stallard, Ethan Taylor and Kim Wright, alongside young performers who were selected at auditions in January 2020.

“As young Jim Hawkins is drawn into a world of revenge, pirates and the search for Captain Flint’s gold, unlikely friends will be made, sea shanties will be sung and mutiny will occur as Long John Silver and the crew sail for Treasure Island!

Hazel Monaghan’s theatre includes: Hubbub (MishMash Productions), Macbeth/Much Ado About Nothing (Three Inch Fools), The Elves and the Shoemaker (Nottingham Playhouse), Lost and Found (Little Blue Monster Productions), A Christmas Carol/Kindertransport/Silas Marner (Swansea Grand Theatre). Film includes/TV credits include: Gypsy Woman (Universal Pictures), Heartlands (Miramax Films), Dangerville (Carlton Television), In A Land Of Plenty (BBC), Ber-nard’s Watch (ITV).

Simon Stallard was nominated in the Off West End Awards for Best Male Performance (Kes 2018) and Best Male in a Supporting Role (Different From The Others 2019). His theatre includes: Kai The Snow Queen (This is My Theatre Tour) Kurt Giese Different From The Others (The White Bear Theatre) Ted’s PS Maggie & Ted (Staged Reading, The White Bear Theatre) Toad The Wind in the Willows (This is my Theatre Tour) Algernon The Importance of Being Earnest (This is my Theatre Tour) and Michael Ventris Ciphers (Staged Reading).

Ethan Taylor trained at the Guildford School of Acting. He was nominated for Best Actor at the British Horror Film Festival. Theatre credits include: Macbeth in Macbeth (This Is My Theatre), Bottom/Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

