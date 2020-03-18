Coronavirus: temporary closure for Worthing's theatres

Worthing’s theatres will be shut for the next few weeks at least during the coronavirus outbreak.

Worthing Theatres and Museum, the new trust which runs the venues, said: “Following the Government announcement on Monday that directed members of the public to socially distance themselves from others, and specifically avoid pubs, clubs and theatres we have taken the difficult decision to close our venues until at least Wednesday, April 8. This includes Connaught Theatre, Studio and Cinema, Pavilion Theatre, Assembly Hall and Worthing Museum.

“We will continue to update you on the situation when we receive further advice from the Government. Please keep an eye on emails and on our social media channels over the coming weeks for more updates.

“If you have bookings for shows with us, we will be in touch separately with information about rescheduled performances, cancellations, refunds and donations.

“As an arts organisation in our first year as an independent trust, this is a particularly challenging time so we would like to thank you for your support and patience during this period.”

Coronavirus outbreak forces Chichester area arts events off the calendar



Brighton Festival Chorus cancel spring concert amid coronavirus outbreak



Worthing and Brighton area cancellations



West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"



Theatre productions cancelled



Theatre productions cancelled