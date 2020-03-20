Coronavirus: South of England Show cancelled

This year’s South of England show at Ardingly has been cancelled – but the venue remains open.

A statement was issued: “After considering the recent government announcements, it is with deep regret that the board of trustees of the South of England Agricultural Society has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the following events: Spring Live! (Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3) and South of England Show (Thursday, June 11; Friday June 12; Saturday, June 13).

“We are expecting and hoping to proceed with a bigger and better than ever Autumn Show & Game Fair (October 3 and 4) and Winter Fair (November 21 and 22).

“We understand the impact that this decision will have on the individuals, organisations, businesses and communities that support our shows and we will work with them in the best way we can during this difficult time.

“All existing exhibitor bookings, ticket purchases and sponsorship will remain in place and be transferred automatically to next year or to alternative dates and we will be contacting key stakeholders including exhibitors, ticket holders, sponsors and others involved in our events over the coming days and weeks.

“The board of trustees and directors of the Event Centre confirm that our venue remains available to hire subject to events meeting current government advice.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the Society, we would like to thank all those people who contribute to and support the shows that are such an important part of how we fulfil our charitable objectives.”

For more information on the South of England Agricultural Society, or for details on how to support the charity visit www.seas.org.uk.

