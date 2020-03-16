Coronavirus outbreak forces Chichester area arts events off the calendar

Chichester area events continue to disappear off the calendar amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The city’s popular Talks at Six series has had to suspend activities – including its own fourth birthday celebration.

Organiser and series founder Marilyn Humphrey said: “I have decided with much regret to cancel all forthcoming Talks at Six till further notice.”

The fourth birthday party celebration on Thursday, March 26 would have celebrated the fact that the Talks at Six series has so far raised more than £25,000 for more than 60 different charities

Scheduled talks in the city over the next few weeks had included: Creating WOW Factor by Jose Pound; The Good Germans by Catrine Clay; Inside Enigma by Bill Coombes; Chichester Canal by Andrew Gibson; Lord Woolton by Patrick Dealtry; Evolution of Brass Instruments by Rom Stanko; Genealogy – Who are you? By Duncan Salkeld; Fifty Years of Change – by Andrew Berriman.

The coronavirus outbreak comes as a particularly bitter blow for the Rotary Club of Chichester who are currently celebrating their centenary.

Rotary Club of Chichester spokesman Stan Young confirmed: “We have decided to suspend our Rotary activities until the coronavirus threat is deemed to have passed.”

Also cancelled is the next Harting Society on April 2.

Spokesman John Stevens said: “The Harting Society talk Meet the British Army has been postponed indefinitely in order to conform with Government recommendations on social-distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Brighton Festival Chorus have also cancelled their forthcoming concert amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman said: “After serious consideration BFC have decided to postpone their spring concert on March 21.

“Our principal concern has to be for the welfare of our members and audience. We plan to stage the same concert in late September or early October.

The new date will be confirmed within the next few days. Please look out for further publicity. Tickets-holders can hold their tickets, which will be honoured for the revised date or, if they wish they can cancel we will refund. Full details of this process will be available shortly.”

