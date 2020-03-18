Coronavirus: Bognor’s Regis Centre urges kindness as it plans to shut

Bognor’s Regis Centre team are asking for donations “to help the theatre survive” as its shuts amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the theatre team said: “In response to the Prime Minister’s statement advising that people should avoid non-essential contact with others, all events and shows from Monday, March 23 in our venue are suspended. Guys and Dolls from the University of Chichester will go ahead as planned this weekend.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing news but hope customers will understand the unprecedented nature of the current circumstances.

“Where performances do not proceed, we will make contact with customers at the appropriate time to advise on the next steps.

“We would ask all customers to refrain from contacting the box office unless absolutely necessary to do so. Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to understand the implications and to put appropriate steps in place.

“We want to be here to provide affordable, high-quality live entertainment to Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas and will continue to think of ways we can still connect with you all. Now is a time to be kind, support our most vulnerable and work together. We will contact all bookers, hirers and promoters as soon as possible and will let you know when we are able to reopen and look forward to welcoming you back.

“If you would like to make a general donation to help the theatre survive, we would be grateful beyond measure. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

