Coronavirus: 2020 Emsworth Arts Trail cancelled

One of Emsworth’s most popular annual events is the latest victim of the coronvirus outbreak

Like many events here and elsewhere, the 2020 Emsworth Arts Trail has been cancelled because of the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Carol Price, the event’s chairman, said: “It was with a heavy heart that we took the decision on Monday morning.

“But we have been overwhelmed by messages of support from our artists and visitors alike.

“It has really highlighted what a close-knit and supportive community has built up around the trail.”

This year’s trail was due to be staged at the usual wide range of venues in the town over two weekends, April 25/26 and May 2/3.

The organising committee discussed a postponement but it was decided that because of the uncertainty surrounding how long the effects of the virus would last, the best option would be to work to a return in the spring of 2021.

Emsworth residents and Arts Trail visitors will miss the art, colour and fun the event infuses into the town.

But organisers will work hard to make 2021 – which will be its 20th anniversary – a memorable renewal.

The planned dates for the 2021 trail will be April 24/25 and May 1/2/3.

In the meantime, people can find out about the artists and view their work by visiting the Emsworth Arts Trail website or by following them on Facebook or Instagram.

The Artist of the Day posts will continue to provide a little colour to social media feeds and many of the artists sell their work online, or take commissions.

Emsworth Arts Trail was first established in 2001 with just six artists opening up their studios to the public.

Interest in the event and participation grew year on year and the trail was adopted as part of the Havant Arts Trail from 2004 to 2011.

In 2012 the trail became the Emsworth Art Trail we know today. Visit www.emsworthartstrail.org.uk to see updates.

