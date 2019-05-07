Comedian Michael McIntyre confirms Portsmouth date

Michael McIntyre has confirmed a date at Southsea’s Kings Theatre as he continues his Big World Tour.

He will be at the venue on Thursday, July 11 at 8pm. Call 02392 828 282 to speak to the box office.

Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour, which was first announced in 2017, will see Michael perform to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2018 as well as revisiting Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands for the first time.

Around the world, Michael has previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

2016 saw the launch of Michael’s own television show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One. The last series averaged over 6.5 million viewers and recently earned two BAFTA nominations including Best Entertainment Programme and Best Entertainment Performance for Michael himself.

His other TV accolades include; hosting the Royal Variety Performance twice, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Easter Night At The Coliseum (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Very Christmassy Christmas Show (BBC One) and as a judge on Britain's Got Talent (ITV1).

Michael has released four best-selling DVDs by Universal Pictures (UK) - Live and Laughing in 2008, Hello Wembley in 2009 (which became the fastest-selling UK stand-up DVD of all time), 2012's Showtime and 2015's Happy & Glorious, both of which became Christmas DVD best-sellers. Collectively Michael has sold a staggering 3.5 million DVD's to date.

His debut autobiography Life & Laughing was released in 2010 by Penguin Books. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold the book landed the coveted Christmas number one slot and became one of the best-selling non-fiction books that year.

