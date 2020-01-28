Comedian Alan Carr announces Southampton date

Comedian Alan Carr has confirmed a date at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre later this year.

Spokesman Robin Hancox said: “It's been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he's managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas. Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

“Join Alan on tour as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful.

“From September 2020, multi-award winning Alan will be performing at 57 of the UK’s finest theatres and comes to Mayflower Theatre on Sunday 8 November 2020. Tickets will sell out fast so don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the country's most funniest, cherished and unique comedians at the very top of his game.”

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man. His recent TV shows include; Host of two series of There’s Something About Movie’s (Sky One), host of Kylie’s Secret Night (Channel 4), Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay (ITV), host of I Don’t Like Mondays (Channel 4), The Price Is Right (Channel 4) and Alan Carr’s Happy Hour (Channel 4). Alan has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4.

His other recent TV appearances include; Judge on RuPaul’s DragRace UK (BBC Three/BBC One), A League Of Their Own European Roadtrip (Sky One), Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Special (Channel 4), and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4).

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies – Look Who It Is! (released in 2008 by HarperCollins) and Alanatomy (released in 2016 by Penguin).

Alan can also regularly be heard on BBC Radio 2 where he presents numerous shows throughout the year with co-host Mel Sykes.

Later this year, Alan will be back on our television screens as host of ITV’s Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow. The series will see five of the country’s all-time favourite game shows supersized and reinvigorated for a brand new audience. The five legendary formats getting the big scale treatment are: Play Your Cards Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye, and The Price is Right.

Tickets for Alan Carr – Not Again Alan! (Sunday 8 November 2020) are on sale from Wednesday 29 January 2020 from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at mayflower.org.uk. Ovation Restaurant bookings: 02380 711833.

Great fun with the new David Copperfield film



Call The Midwife star in Chichester

