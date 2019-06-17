Classical cabaret hits the Festival of Chichester like a "tenacious, camp boomerang"!

Classical cabaret ensemble All That Malarkey will be returning to Chichester like a “tenacious, camp boomerang”.





“And for good reason,” says musical director David Harrington.



“We not only absolutely adore the history-rich cathedral city, but it’s really where the Malarkey journey truly found its stride.



“For those who have never seen us, All That Malarkey is an energetic and eclectic vocal act made up of four slightly unhinged classically trained singers, accompanied by an even more unhinged pianist/MD, who specialise in performing unique arrangements of popular music, jazz, standards and sketches in ways you perhaps never thought possible!



“Think Eurythmics, The Mamas and The Papas, and The Chordettes mashed into one devilishly frenzied medley. Think Bublé meets Gershwin. Think Noel Coward and Tinie Tempah in the same programme.



“It’s a musical cocktail of great hits from across all decades, presented with cheek, charm and sumptuous harmonies.



“We’re excited as ever to be performing once again at the Festival of Chichester (St John’s Chapel, Friday, June 21, 7.30pm) with a sizzlingly hot summer show for all ages to enjoy. Not only is our red-head soprano, Amy Fuller (went to Bishop Luffa school) a born-and-bred Chichester resident, but many of our very first gigs came to life here, and we were fast to gain wonderful returning audiences every time we splashed back onto the scene.



“The delightful music-lovers of Chichester are one of the main reasons for coming back time and time again. For an act that regularly dabbles in the unpredictable and often wildly insane, combined with sophisticatedly quirky vocal arrangements (if I may say so myself!), we are honoured to offer something a little different for the people of the city to enjoy.



“Our show this year is both a summer-themed programme and also a celebration of some of our favourite songs from way back when we first formed as an act. There are some juicy new numbers, some medleys from our time at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and some of the first arrangements we ever performed as long as eight years ago.



“It will certainly be a vibrant and nostalgic show for us. I am looking forward to the fact that Act 2 will feature Aretha Franklin, Bon Jovi and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory…in the blink of an eye! We were last in Chichester at Christmas,and have since been appearing at various corporate events, recording music, and piecing together our 2019 programmes.



“We’ve already got our teeth into conjuring our autumn and Christmas shows for the end of the year.”

