Chichester Symphony Orchestra promise "delightful selection"

Chichester Symphony Orchestra are promising a delightful selection from the classical era at St Paul's Church, Chichester on Saturday March 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Novium Box Office or www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-symphony-orchestra or on the door.

Spokeswoman Gillian Hooker said: “With a nod to Beethoven's anniversary, the concert opens with his Egmont Overture. Bach Brandenburg Suite No 1 and Vivaldi Recorder concerto in C Major (RV443) are topped with Mozart's 39th Symphony to make an enjoyable evening's music.

“The soloist for the Recorder Concerto is Kirsty Shewan. Kirsty is normally the principal trumpet in the orchestra. While studying music at Manchester University, followed by a Masters in Chinese studies at Leeds, Kirsty studied recorder with John Turner. She was particularly interested in contemporary recorder music, showing the variety of techniques possible and the versatility of the instrument.

“Kirsty has chosen this particular concerto for the concert as, although it is not contemporary, it is one of her favourites. She describes it as a wonderful, fun, playful concerto, with a lovely expressive middle movement.”

The conductor is Simon Wilkins, and Catherine Lawlor will lead the orchestra.

