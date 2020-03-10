Chichester's Singin’ in the Rain will take in Southampton in major 2021 tour

Chichester Festival Theatre’s acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain will take in Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre next year (May 18-22 2021) as part of a UK tour.

Singin’ in the Rain reunites the original director – former CFT artistic director – Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.

The production of Singin’ in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2011 and was extended due to public demand, before a transfer to London which received critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations.

It played to more than 750,000 people…. some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived.

The rain scenes:

• Use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes.

• Use more than 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose.

• Takes 15 minutes to drain.

• Heat the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort.

Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.

Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin’ in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

The stage production of Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

After Sadler’s Wells, Singin’ in the Rain will return to Japan. This will be the third season the production has played in the country. Singin’ in the Rain will play in Tokyo, from the end of September 2020, ahead of the UK tour.

Tickets for Singin’ in the Rain are on sale via Mayflower Theatre box office on 02380 711811 or online at http://mayflower.org.uk.

