Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery cancel preview event amid growing virus fears

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery have cancelled their spring season preview event for invited guests today (Friday, March 13).

But they have pledged to open for business as usual tomorrow.

Gallery director Simon Martin said: “We regret to inform you that in light of the current status of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) and after careful consultation with our Board, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our Spring Season Preview, which was due to take place on Friday, March 13.

West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"



Theatre productions cancelled



Theatre productions cancelled



“This decision has been made out of concern for the health and safety of all our guests, staff and volunteers. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment that this will cause you. We hope that you will understand that this decision has not been taken lightly, but is the responsible thing to do in the current situation.

“Our exhibitions will be opening as usual on Saturday, March 14.

“The Gallery is following advice from the UK Government and Public Health England. We are currently planning to continue our normal day-to-day operations, unless and until Public Health England makes any major changes to their advice.”

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue