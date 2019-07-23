Chichester’s Lovebug 2019 musical festival proves a sunny success

Fears of a wet afternoon for Chichester’s Lovebug 2019 were drowned in glorious sunshine, a sell-out crowd, great music and a genuine feeling of happy people and positive vibes.

Promotor Si Macca said: “I was overwhelmed by this year’s support and attendance. It was great to see so many people having such a fantastic time. Without the support of Chichester Colleges Pavilion Bar staff, our wonderful DJ’s, musicians, failsafesystems.co.uk and most importantly the commitment of all those who attended it made such a great day, it couldn’t have been possible without you, thank you so much!”

“Lovebug promises to return to Chichester College in July 2020 and to be bigger, and if actually possible, better!

“Si Macca added “Please upload your pictures and videos from the day to @yourlovebugevents and follow @lovebugevents to keep up to speed with news of future micro music festivals. Thank you again for all your support this year!”

