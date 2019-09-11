Chichester date for Central Band of the Royal British Legion

Reprising a concert which they gave in 2017, the Central Band of the Royal British Legion and the Winchester Military Wives Choir will be returning to St Paul’s Church on Saturday, September 14 for a concert promoted by the Rotary Club of Chichester.

The Club is celebrating its centenary having been chartered in May 1920 following its first meeting in December 1919.

The Central Band, under its conductor, Capt David Cole, took part in June’s D Day commemorations and accompanied the veterans to France on Boudicca. They next played at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon and recently completed a week-long series of concerts in the Eastbourne Bandstand.

The Winchester Military Wives Choir was founded in 2014 and as well as giving many performances locally has taken part in the West End production of Soldier On and helped with the recording of Remember, the Military Wives’ contribution to the centenary celebrations of the end of WWI.

David Rigglesford, president of the Rotary Club, said “We are extremely fortunate that such talented and renowned performers have agreed to help us celebrate the centenary of our club. We are assured of an enjoyable and memorable evening, the proceeds of which will help the charitable work of the Royal British Legion, the Military Wives Foundation and the Rotary Club.”

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets £12.50 on www.chichesterrotaryclub.org. A glass of wine or a soft drink is included in the price.

