Chichester Cinema at New Park screenings for March 6-12

Mr. Jones is a bold and heartfelt biopic of the journalist Gareth Jones who broke the story of the Soviet Union’s 1930’s famines, Jones also finding himself on a plane with Adolph Hitler, an exclusive interview obtained. But is he believed? The conflicted Russian-speaking Cambridge scholar is played by James Norton (Little Women, The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick in The Rhythm Section, an ordinary woman who is bent on self-destruction when her family die in a plane crash. But when she finds out that the crash was not an accident, she seeks revenge. Also starring Jude Law.

Etienne, a film student, comes to Paris from Lyon to study at the Sorbonne in A Paris Education. He faces challenging friendships and love affairs as well as artistic battles and engages in extended discussions with his new-found friends about the meaning of existence.

A gripping fugitive story unfolds in the critically-acclaimed Queen & Slim which follows two characters out on a first date who get caught up in a minor traffic dispute, tragedy resulting, the two faced to go on the run. Stylish, provocative and powerful.

Bitter Arctic winds force those without shelter inside a Cincinnati library and take it over in the excellent The Public. A stand-off with the police forces the library officials to address how handle the sudden occupation. With compassion or force them out?

Jane Austen’s Emma opens with clever, rich, restless queen-bee Emma who prepares for the wedding of her governess, a pairing she credits to her own matchmaking skills but she is hardly in a rush to find a match for herself. Expect fine turns from Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor and a much-praised Mia Goth as the beleaguered Harriet Smith.

The Performance Event this week is the 25th anniversary celebration, live from Dublin, of Riverdance, with exhilarating dancing, a special intro, backstage footage and interviews (8 Mar. 15.15).

Fellini Centenary – the Coming of La Dolce Vita is the Education Department’s treat this week, professor Richard Dyer, a renowned Italian cinema specialist, opening the rich seam that is Federico Fellini’s films. (6 Mar. 13.30). Last chance to book for the cinema’s tenth A Mind for Movies film quiz at the Minerva Bar & Grill on Saturday, March 7 at 18.30, Richard Cupidi in action with Walter Francisco with clips and Qs, proceeds towards updating the cinema screen. Will that coveted trophy be yours this year? Fight it out with other teams for prizes.

Fri 6 Mar

12:30 Emma (PG) 124m

13:30 Federico Fellini Talk (Studio) 120m

15:15 The Rhythm Section (15) 119m

18:00 Mr Jones (15) 118m

20:30 A Paris Education (15) 137m

Sat 7 Mar

12:15 The Public (15) 119m

14:45 Emma

17:30 A Paris Education

18:00 A Mind for Movies Film Quiz (Minerva CFT) 180m

20:30 Mr. Jones

Sun 8 Mar

12:30 Emma

15:15 Riverdance 25th Anniversary 130m inc Interval

17:45 Mr. Jones

20:15 The Rhythm Section

Mon 9 Mar

12:30 Mr. Jones

15:00 Emma (Subs for HoH)

17:45 A Paris Education

20:30 Queen & Slim (15) 132m

Tue 10 Mar

12:30 Mr. Jones

15:00 Queen & Slim

17:45 The Rhythm Section

20:15 Emma

Wed 11 Mar

11:45 Mr. Jones

14:15 The Public

16:45 Emma

Thu 12 Mar

12:45 The Rhythm Section

15:15 Emma

18:00 The Public

20:30 Mr. Jones

