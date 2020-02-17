Chichester Cinema at New Park films from 20 - 27 February, 2020

BY Carol Godsmark

In A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks plays the cherished US children’s TV star Fred Rogers in a moving drama about his transformative encounter with a hard-bitten reporter, Matthew Rhys playing cynical writer Lloyd Vogel. The show ran from 1968 to 2001 and made Rogers a national treasure in the US, much admired for the way he encouraged children (and adults) to engage with their feelings. But what about Rogers’ own? Vogel investigates.

This affecting delight is joined by The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Terry Gilliams’ masterpiece, 25 years in the making, reminds us of the romantic ideal that the world needs dreamers who dare to defy convention. Director Toby (Adam Driver), is working on a Don Quixote-themed ad on the plains of La Mancha. Ten years earlier he had shot a black-and-white Quixote adaptation, casting as the chivalrous knight a shoemaker, Javier (Jonathan Pryce), who still believes he is the don and Toby is his squire.

Kristen Stewart struts her stuff in Seberg, a psychological thriller about Hollywood star Jean Seberg who fell afoul of the FBI in ’60s America. The film shows how easily a Hollywood star could needle the paranoid authorities, and the precarious soft power that it lent her.

Clear a space in your calendar for the piercingly, profoundly film, So Long My Son, which traces the lives of two families over three decades of social, political and human upheaval in China, offering a humanistic look via two main dynamics: friendship and parental love. How do those kinds of relationships survive?

Chanteraide is an acoustic warfare analyst working in French submarine surveillance in The Wolf’s Call and who uncovers a conspiracy aiming to start a world war. This muscular, absorbing hit French action thriller is grounded in human drama.

The absorbing documentary, Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall, traces the career of the photographer who captured memorable moments, from Johnny Cash in jail to the Beatles’ last gig, while the Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones, concentrates on the 50th anniversary of Jones’s premature and controversial Sussex drowning as well as the hedonistic life of the Stones musician.

Performance Events this week are two ballets: Swan Lake (Bolshoi Live, 23 Feb) and Marston & Scarlett, from the ROH (Tue 25 Feb), based on the momentous life and career of the cellist Jacqueline du Pré.

The man who coined the Bug Bunny’s catchphrase, ‘Eh, what’s up, doc?’ is the focus of the talk by the cinema’s Education Department’s Patrick Harwood on Screwball Genius - The Outrageous Films of Tex Avery (Sat 22 Feb). A celebration of his short animated films is illustrated by clips includes ‘Red Hot Riding Hood’, ‘Screwball Squirrel’ and ‘North-West Hounded Police’.

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings. The cinema, now in its 41st year, is the only independent cinema in the city and is home to the largest film festival on the South Coast.

Fri 21 Feb

12:45 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (PG) 109m

15:15 Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones (15) 96m

18:00 Seberg (15) 96m

20:15 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (15) 132m

Sat 22 Feb

10:30 Tex Avery Talk (12A) 120m

13:00 Seberg

15:15 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

18:00 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

20:30 The Wolf's Call (15) 115m

Sun 23 Feb

12:30 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

15:00 Swan Lake (Bolshoi Live) 165m inc Interval

18:00 Seberg

20:15 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Mon 24 Feb

12:30 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

15:15 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

17:30 So Long My Son (15) 185m

21:00 Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones

Tue 25 Feb

11:45 Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall (15) 92m

14:15 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

17:00 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

19:15 Marston & Scarlett (ROH Ballet) 150m inc Interval

Wed 26 Feb

12:15 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

15:00 Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall

17:00 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Thu 27 Feb

13:15 Seberg

15:30 The Wolf's Call

18:00 The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

20:45 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Chichester Cinema is an independent cinema that shows over 450 films at 1500 screenings at its home in New Park.

§ The cinema seats 120 in the main auditorium, 40 in the Studio, it has a bar and a car park

§ Programming includes the best of contemporary and classic cinema from Britain, Europe and America, as well as award-winning international films, retrospectives, education events and film seasons

§ Chichester Cinema is home to the 21-day Chichester Film Festival. The 29th will be held in August, 2020 and the largest on the South Coast, will showcase previews and premieres, with over 130 feature films, Q&As with visiting directors and talks supporting the programming

§ The Cinema’s equipment includes modern digital, 35mm projector, DTS, Dolby® Digital, plus the facilities to screen outside events plus a number of other formats including VHS, S-VHS, Digi-Beta, Blu-Ray and DVD.

