Chichester art gallery sets out to correct Wikipedia's "gender gap" omissions

Pallant House Gallery is promising to tackle the art gender gap with a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “As part of its mission to share and stimulate new thinking on modern British art, Pallant House Gallery is hosting its first Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on Friday, February 7 (11am-5pm) to improve Wikipedia articles on women artists.

“It coincides with the Gallery’s latest exhibition, Radical Women: Jessica Dismorr and her Contemporaries, which explores the lives and work of the women artists who were at the forefront of the avant-garde in early 20th century Britain. Many of these artists have been unjustly forgotten by mainstream art history.

“By ensuring these artists have an accurate and extensive Wikipedia entry, the Gallery hopes to help increase knowledge on these women who radically changed the face of art history. Less than 20 per cent of Wikipedia’s biographies are about women, so the Edit-a-thon will also help close this gender gap.

“During the Edit-a-thon, participants will learn how to become a Wikipedia editor before reviewing and editing articles on modernist women artists including Jessica Dismorr, Jann Haworth and Prunella Clough. Reference materials will be provided by Pallant House Gallery’s Art Library as well as a selection of books from Eiderdown Books who solely publish books about female artists.

“The Edit-a-thon takes place on Friday, February 7 and will include tutorials for those new to editing Wikipedia led by Stuart Prior, project coordinator at Wikipedia, ongoing editing support, reference material and refreshments. It takes place before the opening of the Gallery’s Radical Women Symposium, which will hear 13 original papers exploring the lives and work of groundbreaking women artists and writers of the early 20th century.

“If you would like to take part in this free event, please visit the Gallery’s website https://pallant.org.uk/whats-on/radical-women-wikipedia-edit-a-thon/



“The event takes place on Friday, February 7, 11am-5pm and is in collaboration with Art UK, Art + Feminism and Eiderdown Books.”

