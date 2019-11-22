Championing young people at a special Christmas party at Brighton's Upside Down House

The Starr Trust – champion of young people in the Brighton area – is hoping for a big turn-out as it launches into the festive season this weekend.

Nicole Carman, PR Manager at the Starr Trust, said: “Join us this Saturday November 23rd from 3-5pm outside Brighton’s newest seafront attraction, watch characters from The Music Theatre’s Dick Whittington Panto turn on the Christmas Lights and meet our lovely Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Robins!

“The Upside Down House in Brighton has chosen The Starr Trust as their Charity of Choice throughout December, kindly donating a percentage of all their ticket sales plus collection tins will be on site. Some of the young ‘Starrs’ alongside performers from Brighton’s Theatre Workshop will treat you to some beautiful Xmas Carolling. The BAi360 will also be serving up some lovely hot chocolate, mulled wine and Xmas snacks on the terrace.”

Tom Dirse, CEO of the Upside Down House UK, said: "I come from a place similar to the children and young adults that the Starr Trust supports, I was motivated by a course I did with The Prince's Trust, so I know how beneficial a charity like the Starr Trust is to young people who struggle with getting into work and who need guidance.

“After finding out how the Starr Trust works with young people, it was a natural transition to get involved. We cannot wait to turn on the Christmas lights in our lovely Upside Down House in Brighton.”

Nicole added: “We are thrilled to be charity of choice for the Upside Down House Brighton and CEO Tom Dirse and his team are offering a free tour of the House to all of our young Starrs and performers and will be donating monies from their ticket sales.

“The House has quickly become one of Brighton’s most popular attractions since opening earlier this year and we can’t wait to see it all lit up on Saturday. We’re delighted that 2000 Showtime Productions are sending their Dick Whittington characters to turn on the lights for us and Brighton’s Theatre Workshop are kindly bringing the carol singers. It will be a really lovely afternoon so please come and join us!”

“The event will kick off at 3pm, with Christmas carol singing commencing at 3.30pm and the Lights will be turned on at 4pm so make sure you get there in plenty of time to enjoy the hot drinks and snacks at the BAi360.”

For more information go to: http://www.starrtrust.com or http://www.upsidedownhouse.co.uk



The Upside Down House is at 42-43 Kings Road Arches, Brighton BN1 2LN.