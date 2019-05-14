Busy programme ahead at Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester

The Weald & Downland Living Museum near Chichester has got a busy programme coming up.

Historic Life Weekends:

There are various Historic Life Weekends throughout the year exploring different historic themes.

In May the museum will host:

Medieval Medicine - 26/26 May - learning about the medicine of 500-750 years ago including folklore, natural magic and using plants for medicine

Museum at Night - 17/18 May:

The museum will open its doors for pre-booked visitors to experience the atmosphere of a guided walk in the museum at night. Guests will be guided by lamplight to different spaces around the museum, to hear a series of short night-time stories. For May’s events the theme of the stories will be poaching - with interesting historical stories and characters. At the end of the evening, participants are invited to gather around an open fire for a hot drink and biscuits.

Museum Talks Programme - 22 May:

Enjoy an afternoon talk on Wednesday 22 May by Simon Thurley, Historian and ex-CEO of English Heritage, on ‘Heritage and Housing’. Providing enough houses for people to live in is one of the great issues affecting England today. It is an issue for people looking to buy new homes and settle into new areas, but also one for those wanting to protect the distinctiveness of their historic towns and villages. Simon Thurley looks at the issues in historical, geographical and economic context and suggests a way forward.

