BROS Musical Productions hit the Bognor stage with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

It’s the contrasts that make Truly Scrumptious such a great role to play, says Katy Eyre who will be bringing her to life when BROS Musical Productions stage Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Regis Centre.

Performances are from Tuesday to Saturday, May 21-25 at 7.30pm plus 2.30pm Saturday matinee, with BROS one of a select number of companies number allowed to tackle the musical which is based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s children’s book.

“This is actually my first show with BROS,” Katy says. “I just knew a couple of people doing it and I had just done a professional show myself and decided that I wanted to pursue it as a hobby rather than pursue it as a career.”

She did a play called The Blighty One with a Southampton-based theatre company: “The production went into schools and little venues, and they were really, really great, and I really enjoyed it, but I felt that I needed to do it as a hobby, that I like the small pleasures in life too much like having a home to go home to and not having to chase all over the place chasing jobs!

“And then I heard that BROS were doing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which I adore. I was actually brought up on Mary Poppins which is by the same composer, so I suppose it was natural that I should come to love Chitty.

“I just love the magic of the car. It is simply beautiful and in the production we have got a couple of teams of children who are just lovely.”

As for the role of Truly Scrumptious: “I think you have got to try to make it your own, but the thing about Truly is that she absolutely adores the children, and I think it is the children that entice her into having a relationship with Mr Potts. When they first meet, she is not too fond of him and thinks the children should have a mother, but then she comes to see what a wonderful father he is.

“She doesn’t have her own children, but she is like this good-fun godmother to them. She comes across as sweet and pretty and you imagine she would just go home to do her needlecraft, but then you see her on her motorbike! She has got these contrasting characteristics.

“She rocks up in all her motorcycle gear and then the next moment you see her in a beautiful ball gown, and I think it is combining these characteristics that makes her fun and interesting.”

Before joining BROS, Katy went along to see their production of The Little Shop Of Horrors.

“I thought if I was going to audition for this company, I should go along and suss them out, and they were absolutely excellent. The staging and the costumes are immediate tells as to whether a company has been able to budget to do the show that they are doing, and they were great. And the people were all so friendly.

“There are certain productions that you prefer, but I can definitely see myself being with BROS for a long time. BROS is great.

“There are a couple who met through BROS ten years ago and are married, and there all these couples that BROS have.

“And I think it says so much about a company when it has got that kind of retention of members.

“There is a lot of competition for companies, but I have got friends who have been in other companies and have sold barely 20 tickets, but BROS has nearly sold out. I think they are great, and there is a lovely buzz about them all.

“And I can’t wait to get inside that car!”

Tickets for the show from the Regis Centre

Outstanding performances in Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre



See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery