Bognor Regis Camera Club showcases its skills with summer show

Bognor Regis Camera Club shows off its members’ skills with its 2019 summer photography exhibition running daily from Monday, July 29 to Saturday, August 3 from 10am-4pm at The Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis.

The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, July 29 in a ceremony attended by club members, their families and invited guests.

Club chairman Paul Crombie said “Admission to the exhibition is free.

“And everyone is welcome to come and view an interesting and varied range of photography on display.”

President and programme secretary Rob de Ruiter said: “Again this year there is a wide range of photography on show in both prints and projected digital images many of which reflect the varied skills of club members alongside the improvements being made in camera equipment and post-processing techniques making much more possible.

“In excess of 200 prints will be on display in addition to a continuous slideshow of digital images all representing the work of more than 60 club members over the past year.

“We will be airing our 2019-20 programme for the first time giving those who might consider joining the club a chance to view what’s on offer throughout our new season which starts on September 10.

“BRCC members will be on hand throughout the week to answer questions about the club, help iron out any photographic problems or difficulties those attending might have and to chat about photography in general.

“A discounted annual membership fee is offered to anyone joining the club for the first time at the exhibition or at a free three-hour introductory workshop on Saturday morning, September 24 which will be offered to prospective new members.

“With a growing interest in digital photography using not only cameras but mobile phones, ipads etc, every year the exhibition, and the Hotham Park Fayre where the club also has a stand, attracts many new prospective members.

“The free introductory workshop is tailored to give an insight into how the club works, and what it does, and how it can help improve your photography and most importantly get more enjoyment out of the hobby.”

Paul Crombie added: “As one of the oldest camera clubs in the south (founded in 1947), we have a proud reputation of being friendly and enthusiastically welcoming new members whatever their level of expertise or interest in photography.”

For further information on Bognor Regis Camera Club or the exhibition, visit the website http://www.bognorregiscameraclub.org.

You can also contact directly to talk about the club on Rob de Ruiter on 07757563636.

