Blood Brothers still has the power to reduce us to sobbing wrecks

REVIEW BY Vicky Edwards

Blood Brothers, Kings Theatre, Southsea, until Saturday, May 4

Dramatic, emotional and rich in Scouse warmth and humour, by the curtain call Blood Brothers still renders most of us sobbing wrecks, no matter how many times you see it. But it also has us on our feet and clapping our hands raw. So it was at The Kings yesterday evening.

Willy Russell’s spellbinding story of twin boys separated at birth and then reunited without knowing who the other is, it is a tale steeped in superstition and laced with recurring references to the beautiful but tragic screen idol Marilyn Monroe. Class is a central theme, with each twin respectively limited and enabled by circumstance.

The cast of 2019 are on top form, both in individual roles and as an ensemble. A ‘less than’ Mrs Johnstone would dim the production’s wattage considerably, but no such fears founded with Linzi Hateley at the helm. Arguably one of the best Mrs Johnstones of all time; investing her heart and soul in each and every note, it is a spine-tingling performance.

As Blood Brothers continues its 30th anniversary tour – a sort of musical Mousetrap – it is the gift that keeps on giving. Be sure to unwrap it.

Vicky Edwards

See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery