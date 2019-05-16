Believed to be Seen, Children in Need Show 2019, Southwick review: Wings Productions puts on best performance yet

Wings Productions have produced their best Children in Need show yet, packed with vibrant entertainment and exceptional talent.

This musical theatre showcase at The Barn Theatre in Southwick packs 26 songs from the shows into the programme, blending traditional favourites with contemporary treats.

Rehearsing at The Barn Theatre in Southwick

The theatre company was founded in 2005 by Des Young and performs a charity showcase every two years.

This year, they have dropped the video clips of stars wishing them luck, which means everything flows so much better.

With so many numbers and so many costume changes, the cast inevitably needs a bit of time to prepare, so there is occasional comedy from compere Jamie Collins.

He had the audience in stitches yesterday, the opening night, especially with his attempt at accents, as selected by the audience.

What is great about Wings is the family atmosphere. Everyone has their opportunity to shine and when they all come together for the big numbers, it’s incredible.

Musical director Katie Silverson, with her co-choreographers Jenny Milner and Sarah Frost, have done a great job with the many dance routines. The School Song from Matilda, From Now On from The Greatest Showman and Flash Bang Wallop from Half a Sixpence were among the most notable.

The programme is a good mix of upbeat songs and emotional numbers, meaning there is something for everyone.

It opens with The Heat is On from Miss Saigon, a really raunchy number to warm everyone up.

Sarah Milner sings Ireland from Legally Blonde beautifully, Emily Carter and Felix Barrett are a delight in Love is an Open Door from Frozen, and the duet With You from Ghost, sung by Jenny Milner and Sarah Davis, is incredibly moving.

She’s in Love from The Little Mermaid gives the girls a chance to shine, while the men have their moment in Gee, Officer Krupke from West Side Story.

Ryan Moss, who has been performing in theatre for well over 15 years, in a variety of professional and community productions, truly shows his talent in his solo number, You’ll Be Back from Hamilton.

As a whole, it is night not to be missed for anyone who loves musicals.

Each performance has a hamper raffle and an auction for a signed poster from a West End show to boost the fundraising.

Performances are tonight until Saturday at 7.30pm, plus a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets £12. Visit www.wings-productions.co.uk for more information.