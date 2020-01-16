Barns Green Players offer pantomime version of Beauty and the Beast

There will be a total of six shows performed over two weekends in January in the Barns Green Village Hall.

The shows are on Friday, January 17 (evening), Saturday, January 18 (afternoon and evening), Friday, January 24 (evening) and Saturday, January 25 (afternoon and evening).

The script has been written by one of the cast members, Nigel Currie who has also written three of the Barns Green Players’ recent pantomimes.

Graeme Muncer, who during the summer featured in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Theatre Royal, Brighton in front of sell-out audiences, is the director this year.

“I am really excited about this year’s show,” he said. “Because of the number of actors that we needed, I managed to persuade a few of the actors who I performed with in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to join us for our annual pantomime.

“Beauty and the Beast is a classic love story which is perfect for pantomime. It will give our wonderful cast of actors, dancers and singers a chance to display their full range of talents. It will also create some new challenges for our costume department!

“We have been rehearsing since September and I am convinced that we will be putting on an outstanding show for everyone.

“There will be sing-alongs and sweets for the kids and opportunities for the audience to join in with the fun with lots of shouting and screaming. There is a licensed bar serving a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets. The afternoon performances begin at 2pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.”

Tickets are £13 for adults and £9 for children. All tickets on both Saturday evenings are £13. £9 for all tickets on Friday, January 17.

www.barnsgreenplayers.co.uk or 01403 731566.

1917 offers mesmerising descent into the horrors of World War One



PAW Patrol Live! heads to Brighton



Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Epic trek marks 60th birthday