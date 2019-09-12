BalletBoyz bring Them/Us to Theatre Royal Brighton

Fresh from their West End and Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, BalletBoyz head to Theatre Royal Brighton on Wednesday, September 18.

Spokeswoman Su-Ann Chow-Seegoolam said: “A co-production with Sadler’s Wells, Them/Us played at Sadler’s Wells in March as part of a UK tour. The production will now tour to Reading, Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Brighton and Deptford.

“BalletBoyz is known worldwide for its ground-breaking live performances, films and TV appearances. The new productions are both set to original scores by world-class composers and ask where we see ourselves in relation to the other.

“A first in the history of BalletBoyz, Them is the work of the company’s very own in-house talent, and is set to a score by emerging composer Charlotte Harding. Us is inspired by the critically acclaimed Christopher Wheeldon duet featured in the company’s last show, Fourteen Days. With an extended score by cult singer/songwriter, Keaton Henson, Christopher Wheeldon develops this new work which explores the possibilities of before, during and after.”

BalletBoyz artistic director Michael Nunn said: “Our philosophy has always been to make dance accessible for all, from providing opportunities for young dancers to get into the industry to staging contemporary dance in a welcoming atmosphere for audiences old and new.

“Them/Us shows off the versatility of the company, featuring choreography from our incredibly talented dancers alongside work by Christopher Wheeldon, culminating in a great evening of entertainment.”

Charlotte Harding recently composed for Craig Revel Horwood’s The Indicator Line in BalletBoyz’ Fourteen Days. She studied at The Royal College of Music and has since written works for an eclectic mix of contemporary and classical ensembles.

Her works have received performances at leading concert halls, including Cadogan Hall and King’s Place, London, and Colston Hall, Bristol (Simple Things Festival). Spring 2019 sees the world premiere of her work Convo at the Royal Albert Hall, a commission from the RAH, Royal College of Music and Triborough Music Hub.

Keaton Henson is an English folk rock musician, visual artist and poet from London. Henson has released six studio albums. His music video for Charon was shortlisted for a UK MVA award in Best Budget Indie/Rock Category. Small Hands won Best Music Video at the Rushes Soho Shorts Film Festival in 2012.

Christopher Wheeldon is a British choreographer who trained at The Royal Ballet School and danced with the Company between 1991 and 1993. With the New York City Ballet, he performed as a soloist and became the company’s first-ever artist in residence and first resident choreographer.

The current BalletBoyz Company includes: Joseph Barton, Benjamin Knapper, Harry Price, Liam Riddick, Matthew Sandiford and Bradley Waller.

Joseph Barton recently graduated from Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance. Throughout his training he was able to work with and perform alongside many different artists and organisations. He trained as an apprentice with BalletBoyz, performed with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, and has won multiple awards in Hannover, Germany with Connor Scott at the 32 choreography competition. Joey joined BalletBoyz full time this September.

Packed programme of one-nighters and children's shows at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Elegantly cruel in modern reworking of Hedda Gabler at Chichester Festival Theatre



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch