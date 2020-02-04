Ariel Drama Academy support Down Syndrome Week

Ariel Drama Academy student Ross Clarke will be compering a night at the movies, ahead of Down Syndrome Week in March and in support of PSDS, a charity supporting families with Downs syndrome.

The film The Peanut Butter Falcon will be shown on Sunday, February 9 at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. Doors 3pm; film 4pm. Tickets from the venue.

Nicci Hopson, of Ariel Company Theatre, said: “This wonderful film will be showing for one night only. Ross is living proof that having an extra chromosome doesn’t stop you from fulfilling your dreams: he is a budding wannabe film maker and actor.

“A classic adventure tale worthy of Mark Twain, a down-on-his-luck fisherman and a young man bent on achieving an impossible dream make their way down the waterways of a mythical American south with the help of a succession of colourful strangers. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and newcomer Zack Gottsagen, The Peanut Butter Falcon is an inspiring and heartfelt slice of timeless Americana that took home the 2019 Audience Award for Narrative Spotlight at the SXSW Film Festival.”

A spokesman for PSDS said: “We’d love to see PSDS members, friends and supporters there. We really hope the local Haywards Heath community will get behind this special event too. We are hugely grateful to PSDS member and wannabe film maker Ross whose fantastic introduction to the film at our first screening has inspired us to host a second screening, this time in his home town where his dad Steve has been working hard to make the screening possible. Come and join us in celebrating the work of Zack Gottsagen, an inspirational actor who made his debut in The Peanut Butter Falcon. His co-stars describe working with Zack as one of the most incredible film and life events.”

Tom Hanks on fine form!



Have you managed to work out the ending?



Great fun with the new David Copperfield film



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue



Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date