Ant Middleton confirms Brighton date

Ant Middleton has confirmed he will be bringing his Mind Over Muscle Tour 2020 to Brighton.

Sunday Times Best Selling Author Ant Middleton has announced a brand new tour including his first ever arena shows for October and November 2020.

A spokesman said: “Ant Middleton is best known as the Chief Instructor for Channel 4’s hit show, SAS : Who Dares Wins. With four hugely successful series' and a Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Special and using the skills honed from his experience in the British Special Forces, Ant leads and completes extreme adventures often documented for TV programmes.

Last year Ant climbed the highest mountain in the world in ‘Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton’ which tested him further than ever before. Now Ant has a unique and brand-new interview special ‘Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking’ which aired on Sky One and NOW TV earlier this month. Ant travels to Southern Africa with singer/songwriter and former One Direction star, Liam Payne leaving the hustle and bustle of day to day life to allow honest conversation and self-discovery to thrive.

“Ant has released two books based on his life experiences and positive mental attitude. In 2018 his book 'First Man In: Leading From The Front' was published by HarperNonFiction and reached No. 1 on The Sunday Times Best Seller List. In 2019, he built on this success with the release of ‘The Fear Bubble’, which also quickly became a No. 1 Best Seller.

“Since 2017, Ant has regularly toured sold out venues in the UK with his live ‘Mind Over Muscle’ show. On stage he shares personal stories from his extreme adventures and TV shows, and explains his Zero Negativity and ‘Fear Bubble’ approach to harnessing fear and living without limits. He also now runs ‘Mind Over Muscle Day Camps’ supporting individuals to realise their full potential.”

Tickets go onsale Friday 22nd November at 10am via http://www.gigsandtours.com / http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Thu 29 Oct 2020 Brighton Centre

Fri 30 Oct 2020 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 31 Oct 2020 Hull Bonus Arena

Sun 01 Nov 2020 Edinburgh Playhouse

Tue 03 Nov 2020 Manchester O2 Apollo

Wed 04 Nov 2020 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fri 06 Nov 2020 Blackburn King Georges

Sun 08 Nov 2020 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mon 09 Nov 2020 Blackpool Opera House

Tue 10 Nov 2020 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thu 12 Nov 2020 Ipswich Regent

Sat 14 Nov 2020 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Thu 19 Nov 2020 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21 Nov 2020 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sun 22 Nov 2020 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 24 Nov 2020 London Eventim Apollo

Fri 27 Nov 2020 Plymouth Pavilions

Sat 28 Nov 2020 Bournemouth International Centre

Sun 29 Nov 2020 Sheffield City Hall

