Annual Chorister Open Day at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral will be holding its annual Chorister Open Day on Saturday, March 7, an opportunity for children and parents to find out more about becoming a chorister in the 900-year-old place of worship.

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “Choristers at Chichester sing in the glorious acoustics of the cathedral, and perform at concerts at home and abroad, whilst enjoying an excellent academic education at The Prebendal School. Substantial scholarships are awarded to all choristers, and additional bursaries are available on a means-tested basis.

“The experience of being a chorister is exciting and fun and develops valuable skills that will last a lifetime. The Open Day is suitable for boys in Years 2 and 3, as well as their parent/guardians.

“The Open Day will begin with an informal workshop, where children will have a chance to meet and work alongside the cathedral’s current choristers. The session will be led by Marcia Bellamy, professional voice coach and opera singer.

“There will be an opportunity to meet Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers and join a Q&A session; and a behind-the-scenes look at the cathedral organ with assistant organist Timothy Ravalde. The day draws to a close at 3.30pm with a service open to the public and a chance to sing alongside the cathedral choir.”

Organist and master of the choristers Charles Harrison said: “I joined my local cathedral choir when I was eight, and music has been at the centre of my life ever since. This open day is a great opportunity to try out the chorister experience, look behind the scenes at the cathedral, sing with the choir at a short service, and even play the organ! It will be an exciting and informative afternoon for everyone; for some it will be the first step towards becoming a cathedral chorister and enjoying the world-class musical education that we offer.”

To find out more or to book a place, contact Charlotte Rattray: lmassistant@chichestercathedral.org.uk or call 01243 812488. See also chichestercathedral.org.uk

