All-female acrobatic theatre company Mimbre head to Worthing

All-female acrobatic theatre company Mimbre are back in Worthing this year with a brand -new outdoor production.

They will be performing two free outdoor shows at 11am and 2pm outside the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, July 20 as part of Worthing Theatres’ Summer of Circus.

Spokeswoman Frankie-Rose Taylor said: “Lifted is a collection of funny, poetic and surprising moments, which explore in different ways what it means when one body is carried by another. Or when one person carries two people. Or when a person doesn’t want to be carried. Or when three people find the perfect balance.

“Teaming up with three guest choreographers – Yi-Chun Liu from Peeping Tom, HURyCAN and Gary Clarke – this captivating performance experiments with new approaches to Mimbre’s trademark acrobatics. Lifted mixes dance, theatre and circus to celebrate the expressions and impressions that appear when three strong women move, lift and balance each other.

“Following the success of the national tours of The Exploded Circus and If I could I would, as well as a number of exciting collaborations, including the Dior Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week, Lifted takes Mimbre back to its roots.

“Mimbre is a female-led company creating nuanced, breath-taking and highly skilled acrobatic theatre. They use circus and dance innovatively as a physical language to illuminate human connections and promote a positive image of women.

“With an artistic voice that is physical and accessible, Mimbre build relationships with broad, non-traditional audiences and participants, creating unexpected moments in unusual spaces and reclaiming some beauty within the urban environment.

“Mimbre’s performances and participation programme reach beyond social, financial and cultural boundaries and find fresh ways to engage, encourage and inspire people, showing that the impossible can be possible on a local, national and international level.”

Tickets for Lifted are free and can be booked through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 .

Tickets can also be bought online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

