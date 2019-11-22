Alex Palmer and friends to offer the entertainment at Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm will be An Evening with Alex Palmer and friends

Chairman Chris Coote said: “The concert will include a wide selection of music by gifted performers with a local connection. Alex Palmer will conduct The Troubadours madrigal group, comprising Ruth Keely, Wendy Stafford, Monnica Wilby, Sheilia Higgins, Phyllida Worcester, Chrissie Melhuish, Michael Walsh, Dirk Koopman and Nigel Brown”

They will sing pieces by Henry VIII, Tallis, Thomas Morley, Rachmaninov and Elgar. Other performers include Martin Cannings (violin), Jean Greenlees (viola), Raymond Greenlees (cello), Bridgette Knight (flute), Colin Hartree (oboe), Jan Lewis and Margaret Lloyd (piano), and Alex Palmer (flute and piano). They will play pieces for various ensembles by Quantz, Vivaldi, Joseph and Michael Haydn, Chopin and Gordon Jacob.

Chris added: “I am delighted that Alex has persuaded so many of her friends to perform for us. Indeed, I was unaware that she had so many gifted musical friends. For some of them this will be their first visit to the club and we look forward to hearing their performances.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the web-site www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk

