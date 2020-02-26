Alden, Patterson & Dashwood line up Emsworth date

Alden, Patterson & Dashwood, a high-flying folk trio from Norwich, offer the next concert at Tuppenny Barn near Emsworth on Saturday, February 29.

Promoter Claire Falla welcomes suggestions for future acts from her regulars as well as other artists’ recommendations about fellow performers. Hence the concert.

“I already knew that AP&D had supported Show of Hands on one of their tours and folk legends such as Steve Knightley, Phil Beer and Miranda Sykes would be extremely particular about who supported them at their sell-out concerts,” said Claire.

“A similar recommendation came from Jackie Oates when we spoke after her concert at The Barn in November 2018. This is a lady who has several BBC folk awards to her name and is synonymous with the reinvigoration of English folk music.

“She was effusive with her praise for Alden, Patterson & Dashwood who she said would be ideal for our venue and folk-based audience. I had to wait some time to be able to book the trio but fortunately they decided to tour in 2020 and we moved quickly to get Tuppenny Barn on the itinerary.”

Claire added: “Over the last three years the trio – Christina Alden (vocals, guitar), Alex Patterson (fiddle, vocals) and Noel Dashwood (dobro, vocals) – have been building a reputation as one of the best new folk acts in the UK and Europe, including performances on some of the main stages at the UK’s prestigious festivals.”

Claire has also been busy booking the other two acts for the first half of this year.

The India Electric Company return the The Barn on Saturday, April 4 with a new tour and the release of their second album. The following month, the Edgelarks, comprising Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, play on Saturday, May 23 on a tour that features material from their fifth studio album, Feather. For further details and to book tickets, visit http://www.tuppennybarn.co.uk/events





