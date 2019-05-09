10 things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area

10 things you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. A one-man King Lear will premiere at this year’s Brighton Fringe. Spokeswoman Tanya Morel said: “Armed with only a drum, a guitar, a knife and a chair, this inventive, irreverent and highly-accessible one-man adaptation is presented to you from the point of view of Lear’s long-suffering and ever-loyal fool. The bastard Edmund, haughty Goneril, poor deluded Gloucester, oily Oswald, sweet Cordelia, mad Tom, all the characters from this sad and sorry tale are brought to glorious life in a fast-paced, funny, poignant and ultimately-heartbreaking production. Adapted and performed by Paul Morel and directed by John Mowat with all of Oddbodies’ trademark physical ingenuity and visual flair, this is an unmissable reworking of one of Shakespeare’s most brilliant plays.” It will be at The Warren: The Blockhouse, Victoria Gardens, Brighton on Friday, May 10 at 4.15pm and Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 6pm.

2 Theatre. Join the invincible Captain Cauliflower and his faithful companion Marvin on an “unforgettable adventure, filled with extreme silliness and unquestionable danger.” Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievous Moose is at Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco on May 11 and 25. Spokesman Neil Frost said: “Captain Cauliflower uses his superpowers to fly into outer space and swim deep under the ocean, saving those in peril, but can he beat his arch nemesis the evil and odorous Onion Man? Comedians Dan Lees and Neil Frost bring their award-winning children’s show back to Brighton Fringe after extra dates were added last year due to popular demand. The show sold out at the Assembly Festival Edinburgh Fringe 2018. This year it has been performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and at the Adelaide Fringe where it won the Fringe Weekly Award for Best Children’s Event.”

3 Theatre. Freak by Bruntwood prize-winning author Anna Jordan makes its appearance at the Brighton Fringe Festival this year from May 12-17 at the Rialto Theatre. Spokesman Jeremy Holloway said: “It tells the often painfully frank stories of Leah and Georgie as they come to terms with their pending relationships. Georgie (Katie Bottoms) is 30 and in a downwards spiral, having just quit her job, broken up with her long-term boyfriend,and taken a job at a strip club. Leah (Hetty Elliott) is 15 and is nervously anticipating her first time and spends her days practising for what might be ahead on the double bed which the two share. As these two deeply-personal and at times very bitter-sweet monologues finally interlock, the play finds a natural finale, though it’s not one that either would have anticipated. Control and vulnerability are as flexible as each other and both play their part in this riveting and contemporary drama.”

4 Theatre. Durrington Theatrical Society are promising “grown women, aching feet and heaving bosoms” for their next production. Cheshire Cats is being performed at The Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing. Follow the girls’ emotional journey as they aim to speedwalk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk while also enjoying a girly weekend away in the capital. Trainers and wildly decorated bras are in; high heels and designer labels are out – but a last-minute substitute to the team doesn’t meet the physical criteria. Performances are Tuesday, May 7-Friday, May 10; all performances start at 7.30pm Tickets are £12. Telephone 01903 873073 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com. Cheshire Cats is written by Gail Young. The cast is Hilary – Aimee Bullimore; Siobhan – Simone Munroe; Yvonne – Emma Godden; Maggie – Natalie Steele; Vicky – Zoe Green; Andrew – Mark Barnes; Handsome Drunk – Les Burstow; directed by Frances Mansell.

5 Theatre. Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical is the next challenge for SO Musical Theatre, with five performances at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from May 8-11, directed by Simon Gray.

6 Music. Singer Julie Roberts and jazz pianist Michael Hinton will be making their fourth appearance in the Brighton Fringe in their Jazz in the Afternoon concert on Friday, May 10. This will be in The Friends Meeting House in Ship Street. The one-hour concert starts at 2.30pm and tickets at £8 can be obtained from the fringe box office. Their programme will consist mainly of the great standards from the heyday of jazz and blues. Further information from Julie’s website julierobertsmusic.co.uk. Julie Roberts lives in Hurstpierpoint. Michael Hinton lives in Ditchling.

7 Theatre. This Is My Theatre are on the road with Macbeth, They play at the Brighton Fringe at Preston Old Church on May 10, 7.30pm; May 15, 7.30pm; May 16, 7.30pm; May 17, 7.30pm and 11.30pm; May 18, 7.30pm and 11.30pm.

8 Fringe. The Tim Bat Trick Show comes to the Brighton Fringe for the tenth and final time. Tim said: “This year marks my 40th year as a professional performer, the 20th year of my children’s theatre show (premiered at the Southbank Centre 1999), and it’s my tenth year on Brighton fringe.” Tim will perform in Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1GY on Sundays, May 12 and 19, 12-1pm. 01273 917 272.

9 Theatre. West Sussex Writers will be hosting a talk on editing writing with Sarah Palmer on Thursday May 9 in Goring. The group invites members and non-members alike to attend. 7.30 on Thursday, May 9 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members.

10 Antiques. The annual Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair will take place for the fifth successive year, from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12. Spokeswoman Gail McGuffie said: “Organised by The Antiques Dealers Fair Limited, some 50 expert dealers are gathering from around the country, all bringing their finest wares .”



