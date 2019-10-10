Could this new late night bar be opening in Horsham town centre?

Branding for a new late night bar in Horsham has been put up in a town centre unit.

Posters advertising ‘The M Bar’ have been installed in the windows of a unit in the newly redeveloped Piries Place.

Posters have been put up in the empty unit

A licensing application was made to Horsham District Council by Silver Fox Management Services for units 18 and 19 in the development in September.

The poster says the venue is ‘coming soon’ and advertises mixology and Asian fusion tapas.

The venue is seeking to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 10am to 1am and to provide late night refreshment Monday to Sunday 11pm to 1am, according to the licensing application.

It also seeks to provide regulated entertainment Monday to Sunday between 11pm and 1am.

The venue has submitted a licensing application

Everyman Cinema, Premier Inn and Starbucks have already moved into Piries Place alongside the Red Deer pub and Miller and Carter Steakhouse.

