Classic Motorcycle Show comes to Ardingly

The South of England Classic Motorcycle Show and Autojumbles visits Ardingly on Sunday, March 31.

Taking place at the South of England Showground, the event features a fantastic variety of classic bikes and gives people the chance to look for rare parts.

A Dunstall Domiracer. Picture by Keith Fryer

There will be five indoor halls for the motorcycles and bikejumble, including a large, indoor, all-motorcycle show for pre-1980 bikes with club stands and hundreds of machines on display.

The large indoor and outdoor Bikejumble features new and used spares, bikes, clothing and accessories for people to buy. There will also be a free BikeMart display-to-sell area for private vendors. Garage clear-out stalls are available for £10 and must be pre-booked via www.elk-promotions.co.uk.

There will be a Helmet Park too in aid of the Royal British Legion in The Stockman’s Building.

Food enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to with a hog roast, Italian smokerie, a bakers stall, toasty sandwiches, coffee and burgers.

Picture by Keith Fryer

Bikers can enter their pre-1980 classics into the show. Visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk to download a free entry form.

This year’s event also celebrates 70 Years of the Norton Dominator with the help of Surrey Norton OC.

A spokesperson said: “The Dominator was Norton’s first twin-cylinder engine, and was designed by Bert Hopwood after WWII so that Norton could remain competitive against Triumph’s Speed Twin. The 500cc Dominator Model 7 was introduced in 1949 at a price of £220-19-8, with the Featherbed-framed Dominator 88 being released in 1952. This was followed by the 600cc Dominator 99 in 1956, with the model finishing in 1970 with the 650cc Norton Mercury.

“The Dominator engine was popular on the racetrack and leant itself well to performance boosts from specialist tuners such as Dave Degens and Paul Dunstall. Rider Rex Butcher together with Dave Degens will be on hand at the show, together with some original Domiracer machines as well as a host of road-going Dominators.

“Nowadays, the Norton Dominator is an extremely popular machine, combining with a good turn of speed and breaks and handling that are appreciated by the current generation of classic bike enthusiasts.”

The gates open at 10am and admission is £6 for adults, £5 for over 65s and free for children under 16. Well-behaved dogs on leads welcome. Parking is free with disabled parking facilities and a priority disabled access scheme.

The South of England Showground is eight miles from M23 junction 10 and sign-posted SOE and Wakehurst Place. The nearest railway stations are Haywards Heath and East Grinstead. Entrance via the North Gate, opposite the Gardener’s Arms pub.

Easter holiday fun for kids at Squire’s Garden Centres. Click here to find out more.