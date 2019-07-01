Book lovers invited to join friendly reading group at Shoreham Library

One of Shoreham Library’s established reading groups is looking for new members.

The book lovers meet on the second Monday of every month at 2pm and form a friendly reading circle.

Book groups are a great way to share your love of reading and have many other benefits, too

Librarian Lyndsey Nichols said: “Reading groups are good for you. Research undertaken by The Reading Agency has shown that reading for pleasure can result in increased empathy, improved relationships with others, reductions in the symptoms of depression and dementia, and improved wellbeing.

“With these kinds of benefits, you’d be hard pushed to find an excuse not to love reading. But what happens when a group forms to read and discuss books? Many people find that joining a reading group can help them feel less isolated, meet like-minded people and give them the opportunity to share their opinions and feelings.

“Reading can help us understand ourselves better or see the world through someone else’s eyes, discussing the issues of a book with a group can help us be more empathic and understanding of other people’s experiences of life.”

To join the Shoreham Library Monday Two Readers Group, speak to a member of staff in the library or call 01273 467966.

The group is currently reading The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, which was longlisted for both the Man Booker Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction.