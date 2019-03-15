Worthing artist to compete in Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2019

Worthing artist Phil Tyler will be seen on TV screens when he competes in the penultimate heat of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2019.

Phil, 53, has beaten hundreds of painters to earn a place in the seventh heats of the popular Sky Arts series produced by Storyvault Films. He will be one of nine artists appearing on the programme on Tuesday, March 26, at 8pm. The three celebrity sitters for the heat will be Angela Griffin, Gina McKeen and Jamael Westman, and Phil will be one of the three painting Angela, an actress who has appeared in Coronation Street and Lewis.

Phil Tyler painting Angela Griffin

Phil also took part in last year’s competition, when he painted Michael Ball and was shortlisted by the judges in the final three.

He is a senior lecturer at the University of Brighton and has been painting for most of his life.

Phil describes himself as a ‘figurative’ artist who has worked with landscape, figure and still life over the past 25 years.

The show is presented by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan, actor and art lover.

The heat winners will paint British jazz legend Courtney Pine in the semi-final and the final three will paint Hollywood actress and singer Laura Linney at the National Portrait Gallery.

Worthing shop to close due to ‘economic challenges’

Steyning hosts special supercars preview of Horsham District Showcase Tour

Former Steyning student competes in The Roux Scholarship for title of Britain’s best young chef