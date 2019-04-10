West Sussex Writers explore the self-publishing option

West Sussex Writers will be hosting a panel on self-publishing, with Sarah Higbee, Richard Buxton and Phil Williams on 7.30pm on Thursday, April 11 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church – open to members and non-members.

Phil said: “West Sussex Writers invites you join us for an evening on the ins and outs of self-publishing, with a panel of three successful authors. Self-Publishing is an increasingly-popular choice for writers as an alternative to, or in parallel with, traditional publishing. With so many options available, it can be difficult for writers to assess which option is right for them and what level of professional support they will need to ensure a quality product.”

Like Phil, Sarah Higbee and Richard Buxton have both self-published in their own genres. Each will briefly present their self-publishing experience and perspective before fielding questions from the audience. Sarah is the author of the Sunblinded Trilogy; Phil is an author of contemporary fantasy and dystopian novels, as well as Amazon-bestselling English grammar guides; and Richard is an award-winning author of historical fiction, including Whirligig. The Q&A session will cover pre-publication – completing your manuscript; publication – book and ebook production; and post publication – marketing and promotion.

Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members.

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery



Adult comedy - but you can bring your baby along in Brighton



Your chance to join The Jungle Book cast



80s Invasion Tour 2019 brings Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan to Brighton