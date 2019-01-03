Watch Littlehampton Museum team take a full inventory of its collection throughout January

The team at Littlehampton Museum is working hard to ensure all items in its care are suitably housed, stored and interpreted for future generations.

There are more than 30,000 items in the museum collection and many are on public display but the vast majority are cared for behind the scenes.

Exhibitions officer Lucy Ashby with a remarkable bicorne hat. Picture: Derek Martin DM1880812a

Staff are completing a thorough inventory of everything, recording object locations, marking and labelling items correctly, re-housing if necessary and adding them to the museum’s MODES database.

Much of this work will take place in the Butterworth Gallery in January and visitors are invited to go along to view the ongoing work, engaging with staff directly to understand the processes.

By creating a complete inventory, the museum team will be better able to locate objects immediately, assess their condition and select new items for public display.

Audience engagement is a key part of the work and as the inventory progresses, staff will proactively share their findings with the community, in the museum galleries, on the website and social media platforms.

If you are interested in getting involved with the project, contact the museum on 01903 738100 or email museum@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk for more information.

