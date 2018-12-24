Walks in West Sussex: Friday, December 28, to Thursday, January 3

Horsham District Council Health and Leisure Walks

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28

Meet 11am in the Barns Green car park (enter over yellow hatched lines outside the Village Hall) RH13 0PT (TQ 128272). 2 mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, firm underfoot. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

Meet 2pm West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ. 3 mile HDC walk. One of our prettiest and most varied short walks. We should see vineyards, llamas, a windmill and lovely houses. Dogs welcome, refreshments provided. 1.5 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30

WALK: Meet 10am at Storrington Recreation Ground Car Park, RH20 4BG. An easy flat 3 mile HDC walk suitable for all abilities. Dogs welcome. 1.5 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3

Every Wednesday. Meet 10:30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517.