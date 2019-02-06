The work of inspirational architect Dame Zaha Hadid to be explored in Chichester

Members of the Arts Society, Chichester will gain an insight into the work of inspirational architect Dame Zaha Hadid at the Society’s next regular lecture on Tuesday, February 12 (Assembly Rooms, North Street).

Spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “The late Dame Zaha was a pioneering Iraqi-born British architect who rejected 90° angles to produce designs of seamless fluidity.

“Controversial at times, her legacy includes the remarkable Guangzhon Opera House in China; the forthcoming Al Wakrah stadium in Quatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and inspired by the sails of traditional Dhow boats; and the iconic Aquatics Centre for the London 2012 Olympics, inspired by the fluid geometry of water in motion.

“ She was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004 and won the UK's most prestigious architectural award, the Stirling Prize, in 2010 and 2011.

“Returning guest lecturer for the Arts Society, Anthea Streeter, will be expanding on this extraordinary architectural legacy and also discussing Dame Zaha’s early abstract paintings which are of particular interest. Anthea studied fine and decorative arts in London and Harvard universities and developed a special interest in 20th-century architecture and design. She has taught at Oxford and London colleges.

“Members are permitted to bring guests for a suggested £5 donation, up to a maximum audience of 180. For more details visit http://theartssocietychichester.org.uk.”

The next Arts Society lecture is entitled The Art of Light, Stained Glass in the City of London’ on Tuesday, March 12 2019.

"I saw all the blood and was convinced I was going to die"



Fairy-tales for grown-ups will help you sleep...



Jools Holland confirms Brighton Centre date



Ian Hislop on the "forgotten hero of free speech" he is bringing back to life in Chichester



Major new exhibition opens at the National Trust's Petworth House



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage



New book tells story of West Sussex's architectural "medieval jigsaw puzzle"



First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced



African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!