Parham reopens this Easter with two fun-filled days for families

Easter at Parham
Easter at Parham

Parham House and Gardens in Pulborough is set to reopen next month with two days of fun family activities.

Visitors to the beautiful Elizabethan House can enjoy a garden trail, face painting, craft activities and storytelling on Sunday and Monday, April 21-22.

Easter at Parham

Easter at Parham

The venue will be open from 10.30am to 5pm.

This is only a small part of what Parham has in store for 2019.

Other events throughout the year include special house tours, which take place on Friday, April 26, and Friday, August 9 (10.30am, £19.50). People can see Parham’s rare collection of paintings, furniture and needlework, and learn about the family home’s fascinating history.

There will also be one-hour guided Clock Tours on Friday, May 3, and Friday, September 6 (10.30am, £15), where people can learn about the house’s timepieces, as well as the stories behind them.

From May 22 to June 2 visitors can see Parham’s embroidery collection, which includes items that are not usually on display.

This year’s artist-in-residence, the photographer Elizabeth Zeschin, will hold her exhibition from June 5-30 (2pm-5pm) in The Seed Room.

Parham is also taking part in The Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 with Gordon Rushmer’s One Man Exhibition from September 1-15 (2pm-5pm) in The Seed Room. This will include a stunning display of the award-winning landscape painter’s watercolours.

To find out more about Parham visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.

10 things to see in West Sussex, March 29 to April 4: in pictures. Click here to find out more.