New Broadbridge Heath housing development has sculptures inspired by native plant installed

Striking sculptures have been installed at a new housing development in Broadbridge Heath.

The eye-catching figures at Bellway’s Solomon’s Seal development, created by sculptor Walter Bailey from sustainably grown local oak, have been inspired by the seeds of the purple foxglove, which is native to the local area.

Daniel Williamson, head of sales for Bellway South London, said: “We are thrilled that these exciting works of art by Walter Bailey have been installed at Solomon’s Seal.

“These sculptures have been inspired by foxgloves, which are very common in the surrounding countryside, so are highly appropriate and symbolise the natural beauty of this lovely part of West Sussex.”

The Brighton-based artist based his designs on an image of a foxglove seed viewed under a microscope as part of research into plants in the Broadbridge Heath area.

As well as providing a striking focal point for the development, the sculptures also provide habitats for insects such as solitary bees.

Walter said: “The seed is nothing less than extraordinary, the surface being covered with delicate pockets, enabling the wind to broadcast the seed for some distance from the plant’s location.

“With these sculptures I hope to draw attention to the incredible hidden forms of the many plants that we encounter in everyday life.

“I am seeking to encourage a closer look at the commonwealth of familiar, everyday local ﬂora.”

Solomon’s Seal is located off Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, with more information available at www.bellway.co.uk

