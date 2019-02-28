Littlehampton dancers triumph at first Bognor Regis Dance Festival

Dancers from Littlehampton thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural Bognor Regis Dance Festival and were thrilled with their achievements.

Trophies for the highest overall mark in each section were awarded, with Emily Sangster winning in ballet solo, Cristine Aniciete in modern solo and Tamsin Bell in the song and dance section.

Dance Industry Studios students gained 26 firsts over the four days and two groups achieved 90 marks

They are all students at Dance Industry Studios, founded by principal Muriel Bordenave.

Muriel said: “Our students placed a total of 26 firsts over the four days and two of our groups got 90 marks.

“We are very proud of our students for taking part in this competition and representing the school in such a professional manner.

“We are now preparing to do the semi-finals for the British Arts, which is promoting talent around the country.”

Emily Sangster gained the highest overall mark in ballet solo

Festival organiser Cynthia Ryder said the festival, held over the February half-term, had been a fabulous experience filled with smiles.

